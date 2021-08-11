© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine CDC Urges Mainers To Avoid Bats

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
A horseshoe bat. Bats are known to carry many different strains of viruses but do not get sick from them.

The Maine CDC is advising people to take steps to avoid exposure to bats, which are most active in August and September.

Bats can spread viruses such as rabies, and may not have any visible symptoms. The CDC says it can be difficult to tell when a human or pet has been exposed, but examples include awakening to a bat in a bedroom or finding a bat in a room with an unaccompanied child, incapacitated adult, or pet.

If exposure is suspected, the CDC advises calling a health care provider. The agency has resources on its website for how to safely remove bats.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
