Maine CDC Urges Mainers To Avoid Bats

The Maine CDC is advising people to take steps to avoid exposure to bats, which are most active in August and September.

Bats can spread viruses such as rabies, and may not have any visible symptoms. The CDC says it can be difficult to tell when a human or pet has been exposed, but examples include awakening to a bat in a bedroom or finding a bat in a room with an unaccompanied child, incapacitated adult, or pet.

If exposure is suspected, the CDC advises calling a health care provider. The agency has resources on its website for how to safely remove bats.