Maine Is Ready To Offer Pfizer Booster Shots. Here's Who Can Get One

Boosters shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have received federal approval, and Maine health officials say the state has ample supplies.

The Maine CDC, following federal recommendations, says there is some distinction between who can choose to get the Pfizer booster shot and those who should get it.

Those who should get a booster are adults 65 and older and residents of long term care settings. The CDC also recommends that adults 50 and older with underlying medical conditions, such as moderate to severe asthma, diabetes, obesity, and pregnancy, get a booster.

People who can choose to get the booster are adults younger than 50 with underlying medical conditions, as well as adults under age 65 who work in settings that put them at increased risk of contracting COVID-19. That includes health care workers, grocery workers, teachers and day care staff, and those who work in homeless shelters or prisons.

At this point, boosters are only approved for those who received the Pfizer vaccine, and health officials say the third shot shouldn't be administered until at least six months after receiving the initial series.

Some Mainers are immediately eligible, and CVS Health announced Friday it's already offering boosters at 17 locations in Maine. But some other providers won't be set up to administer boosters until next week, according to a spokesperson for the state CDC. The agency also says that there is currently no plan to require proof of eligibility.