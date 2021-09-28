© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Fewer Maine Newborns Suffered From Drug Withdrawal In Recent Years, But Rates Were Still Among Nation's Worst

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT
Newborn Opioids Outcomes
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP file
In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, a week-old baby lies in a neonatal intensive care unit bay at the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky. This particular NICU is dedicated to newborns of opioid addicted mothers, that are suffering with newborn abstinence syndrome. The area is kept dark and quiet due to increased production of neurotransmitters in newborns of addicted mothers, which can disrupt the nervous system and overstimulate bodily functions.

The number of babies in Maine who are born with neonatal abstinence syndrome — a condition they may experience if exposed to opioids or other substances in the womb — has declined in recent years, according to state CDC epidemiologist Erika Lichter.

During a virtual conference Tuesday on Maternal and Child Health and Substance Exposed Infants, Lichter said that the rate slid from about 33 per 1,000 hospital births in 2016 to just under 23 per 1,000 in 2019.

"That said, Maine has the second highest rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome in the US, but we are heading in the right direction when a lot of other states are actually heading in the opposite direction," Lichter said.

The two-day conference focuses on a range of issues affecting families, from substance use and mental health to health equity.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight