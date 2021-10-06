© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Study estimates 100 deaths were prevented among older Mainers by COVID-19 vaccines

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
20210302_sanford_vaccine_1.jpg
Gregory Rec
/
Pool/Portland Press Herald

A new report from the US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that COVID-19 vaccines prevented about 800 cases, 300 hospitalizations, and 100 deaths among older adults in Maine during the first five months of the year.

The study examined Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates from the CDC to estimate the net reduction in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations among Medicare beneficiaries across the US.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says in a written statement that the report reaffirms that vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infections.

