Study estimates 100 deaths were prevented among older Mainers by COVID-19 vaccines

A new report from the US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that COVID-19 vaccines prevented about 800 cases, 300 hospitalizations, and 100 deaths among older adults in Maine during the first five months of the year.

The study examined Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates from the CDC to estimate the net reduction in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations among Medicare beneficiaries across the US.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says in a written statement that the report reaffirms that vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infections.