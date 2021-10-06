The number COVID-19 shots given to Mainers has doubled over the past 2 weeks, but most are boosters

The number of COVID-19 shots administered in Maine has doubled over the past two weeks to about 4,900 a day. State CDC Director Nirav Shah says the bulk of the growth is in booster and third doses, but the number is also increasing for first and second doses. Shah says it's critical that people get initial shots to protect against the highly contagious Delta variant.

"Ya know, we call it COVID-19 still, but in truth it's COVID-21. It's different from what we contended with a year and change ago," Shah says.

The average number of first doses administered per day in Maine is 827, up from about 790 a week ago.