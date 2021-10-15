Central Maine Healthcare appoints Steven Littleson as new CEO

Central Maine Healthcare's board has appointed Steven Littleson as system president and CEO.

Littleson has served an interim president and CEO since July, after joining the healthcare organization in 2020 as the head of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He's leading CMH during a challenging time. This week, Central Maine Medical Center, one of three hospitals in the system, cut back services in the wake of more than 80 staff resignations over the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Pediatric admissions have been suspended until further notice, and the ability for CMMC to admit cardiac and trauma patients is fluid. The hospital will close its neonatal intensive care unit on October 25th.