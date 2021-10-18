Maine Attorney General urges the U.S. Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general that is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Last week, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court's order that blocked enforcement of the Texas law. The Justice Department asked the court to reconsider, which it rejected. Now the issue is heading to the Supreme Court.

Frey and his colleagues argue that the Texas abortion ban ignores nearly a half century of precedent and shields the state from accountability by putting enforcement of the law in the hands of private citizens.

The attorneys general also say the law will force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, which will result in negative consequences for them and their children.

