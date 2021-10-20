© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Nearly 97% of EMS workers in Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
EMS 1.jpg
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Jerrad Dinsmore, EMT, supervisor for Waldoboro EMS (left) and Kevin LeCaptain, per diem paramedic for Waldoboro EMS (right) on a paramedicine visit for a local resident to check her clotting levels.

Nearly 97% of Emergency Medical Service workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a mid-October survey by Maine EMS.

But the rates vary county by county and not all departments reported data.

Piscataquis and Franklin Counties have the highest rate of unvaccinated workers, at 18% and 10% respectively.

Some EMS departments say they're so understaffed the loss of even a few workers is problematic.

The Mills Administration says municipalities can apply and receive federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide premium pay to attract and retain EMS staff.

Healthvaccination
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
