Nearly 97% of EMS workers in Maine are vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 97% of Emergency Medical Service workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a mid-October survey by Maine EMS.

But the rates vary county by county and not all departments reported data.

Piscataquis and Franklin Counties have the highest rate of unvaccinated workers, at 18% and 10% respectively.

Some EMS departments say they're so understaffed the loss of even a few workers is problematic.

The Mills Administration says municipalities can apply and receive federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to provide premium pay to attract and retain EMS staff.