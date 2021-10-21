© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Following five child deaths, a new report outlines recommendations to improve child welfare in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
A national organization is making several recommendations to improve Maine's Office of Child and Family Services in the aftermath of five deaths of young children in June. The Mills Administration released a report from Casey Family Programs Thursday after contracting with the organization this summer to review the state's child welfare practices.

There are seven recommendations in the report. Some call for better communication and coordination between child welfare staff and outside partners, including healthcare providers, hospitals, and public safety departments when abuse or neglect is suspected.

The report also recommends that Maine ensure it's following best practices so staff and supervisors are given assignments that match their experience, as well as appropriate workloads and timeframes to complete assessments. Maine's Office of Child and Family Services also needs to find better ways to engage with parents, such as mentoring programs.

The recommendations are a disappointment for Democratic Senator Bill Diamond, who says they merely outline what's already expected of child welfare. In a written statement, Diamond says longstanding issues are being ignored and he's worried that "we are stuck in the cycle where children die, reports get issued, but no meaningful change occurs.”

In a written statement, Maine's Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, says that the state is evaluating the recommendations. The Department is expected to release action steps next week.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
