© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Amid a staffing shortage, MaineHealth now has more COVID patients than at any point during the pandemic

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
A large sign reads Maine Medical Center outside the hospital in Portland.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
On Oct. 26, 2021, CEO Andy Mueller said MaineHealth has more hospitalized COVID patients than at any point during the pandemic.

MaineHealth says it's facing a staffing shortage that's straining its ability to provide care. Officials say the shortage has been an issue for years, but it's gotten worse during the pandemic as staff vacancy rates have risen to 10%. And right now, CEO Andy Mueller says MaineHealth has more hospitalized COVID patients than at any point during the pandemic.

"And so that combined with the workforce shortage is putting a real strain on our healthcare system in general. And then on top of that, we're seeing what is absolutely unprecedented demand for services," Mueller says.

The demand is driven by patients who have delayed care as well as those in need of behavioral health services. Mueller says the staffing crisis is not a function of the state vaccine mandate. He's urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, seek appropriate care to preserve ER capacity, and to be kind to exhausted health care staff.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight