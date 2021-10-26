Amid a staffing shortage, MaineHealth now has more COVID patients than at any point during the pandemic

MaineHealth says it's facing a staffing shortage that's straining its ability to provide care. Officials say the shortage has been an issue for years, but it's gotten worse during the pandemic as staff vacancy rates have risen to 10%. And right now, CEO Andy Mueller says MaineHealth has more hospitalized COVID patients than at any point during the pandemic.

"And so that combined with the workforce shortage is putting a real strain on our healthcare system in general. And then on top of that, we're seeing what is absolutely unprecedented demand for services," Mueller says.

The demand is driven by patients who have delayed care as well as those in need of behavioral health services. Mueller says the staffing crisis is not a function of the state vaccine mandate. He's urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, seek appropriate care to preserve ER capacity, and to be kind to exhausted health care staff.

