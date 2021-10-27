© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine's COVID-19 vaccinations have increased 30% over the past week

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
school vaccines.jpg
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Student Katherine Halle gets her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have increased by more than 30% over the past week in Maine. State CDC Director Nirav Shah said the growth is happening in people in all age groups in rural counties, with the largest increase among adults 50 and above.

"That's a good thing for them, as well as the entire state," Shah said.

Shah said 65% of vaccinations in the state are for first and second doses. The demand for booster shots has slowed from half of shots administered to a third. Shah says that decline is expected, and the emphasis remains on getting people their primary series.

Healthcoronavirusvaccination
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight