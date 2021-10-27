Maine's COVID-19 vaccinations have increased 30% over the past week

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have increased by more than 30% over the past week in Maine. State CDC Director Nirav Shah said the growth is happening in people in all age groups in rural counties, with the largest increase among adults 50 and above.

"That's a good thing for them, as well as the entire state," Shah said.

Shah said 65% of vaccinations in the state are for first and second doses. The demand for booster shots has slowed from half of shots administered to a third. Shah says that decline is expected, and the emphasis remains on getting people their primary series.