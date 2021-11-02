Mainers can now see health inspection records for schools, hotels and restaurants online
If you want to check out health inspection results for schools, restaurants, lodging, campgrounds, pools, or body piercers, they're now available through a new state web portal.
The Maine CDC says the results are a snapshot of the day and time inspectors arrive unannounced to check for violations.
Establishments receive a failed inspection when there are three critical or 10 non-critical violations.
The portal is available on the Maine CDC's Health Inspection Program website.