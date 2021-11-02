© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Mainers can now see health inspection records for schools, hotels and restaurants online

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at a restaurant, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Portland, Maine.

If you want to check out health inspection results for schools, restaurants, lodging, campgrounds, pools, or body piercers, they're now available through a new state web portal.

The Maine CDC says the results are a snapshot of the day and time inspectors arrive unannounced to check for violations.

Establishments receive a failed inspection when there are three critical or 10 non-critical violations.

The portal is available on the Maine CDC's Health Inspection Program website.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
