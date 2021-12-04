4 deaths and 876 new coronavirus cases reported in Maine on Saturday

Maine is reporting 876 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, as the delta variant continues to drive a record-breaking surge and health officials watch out for the new omicron variant.

The state CDC is also reporting four additional deaths from the infection.

On Friday, 329 people were in Maine hospitals with COVID, including 104 in critical care and 52 on ventilators. The state CDC says two-thirds of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.