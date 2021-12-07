Six hospitals in rural Maine get top honors from a national watchdog group

Six hospitals in Maine have been recognized as being among the nation's top rural hospitals this year by a nonprofit watchdog organization.

The Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog Group lists Bridgton, Rumford, Houlton, LincolnHealth, Pen Bay, and Northern Light Blue Hill hospitals for achieving the highest performance standards. Those include preventing infections and medication errors, as well as maintaining appropriate staffing for critical care beds.

The six Maine hospitals are among 23 across the U.S. recognized in the rural category this year by Leapfrog. The organization says it bases its rankings on surveys and data which are reviewed and verified.