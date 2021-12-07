© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Six hospitals in rural Maine get top honors from a national watchdog group

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST

Six hospitals in Maine have been recognized as being among the nation's top rural hospitals this year by a nonprofit watchdog organization.

The Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog Group lists Bridgton, Rumford, Houlton, LincolnHealth, Pen Bay, and Northern Light Blue Hill hospitals for achieving the highest performance standards. Those include preventing infections and medication errors, as well as maintaining appropriate staffing for critical care beds.

The six Maine hospitals are among 23 across the U.S. recognized in the rural category this year by Leapfrog. The organization says it bases its rankings on surveys and data which are reviewed and verified.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight