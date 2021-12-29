New US CDC guidelines on COVID-19 quarantine will apply to Maine schools

Updated federal guidelines issued this week cut in half the time that people must isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. And Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says the recommendations apply to the general public, as well as students in school.

"This is a big step forward," he says. "Our goal has been to keep kids in the classroom as much as possible and as safely as possible. These new guidelines are another step in that direction."

The guidelines reduce the isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days down to 5, as long as they're asymptomatic.

Similarly, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are unvaccinated or are eligible for a booster but haven't received one yet can NOW end their quarantine after 5 days if they're symptom-free.

In both scenarios, however, Shah says masks must be worn for the following five days.

"From days six through 10, you can be out and about. But you absolutely need to be wearing a mask," Shah says.

People who are fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, don't have to quarantine if they're exposed to COVID, but Shah says they must wear a mask for at least 10 days. For now, kids 17 and younger are considered fully vaccinated regardless if they've received a booster.

Shah says state officials are working to issue guidance documents for schools in early January.

