More than 65,000 sign up for health insurance through Maine's new marketplace

More than 65,000 Maine residents have used the state's new health coverage "marketplace" to sign up for health insurance plans.

In November, the state launched a new website, CoverME.gov, where Mainers eligible for health insurance through the federal Affordable Care Act could shop for and select coverage. In the past, Maine residents had to use the federal website. And the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the 65,000 people who selected plans on the state's site through December 25 was nearly 10 percent higher than during roughly the same time period last year.

The department said 80 percent of consumers who have selected plans to date qualified for federal financial assistance, with an average savings of more than $500 a month. As part of the new state-run website, Maine residents will have until January 15 to enroll in health coverage for 2022.