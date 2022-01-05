© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's COVID-19 positivity rate has reached a record high of 18%

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST
A testing kit sits on the windshield of a car as it passes through a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up in St. Charles, Mo.
Maine's positivity rate for COVID-19 has reached a high of 18%.

The positivity rate measures the percent of tests that come back positive, and is an indicator of both how much COVID-19 is spreading and whether enough people are getting tested. Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says currently, testing volume is high.

"That's another way of saying that what's driving things like positivity rates right now are the number of positives being reported every day, not a contraction in the amount of testing that's happened."

Shah says the rise in COVID cases is due to the omicron variant, which he says is well established in Maine.

Other New England states are also seeing high positivity rates. In New Hampshire, the rate is 20%. In Massachusetts, 21%, and in Connecticut, 24%.

Patty Wight
Patty Wight

Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn't looked back ever since.
