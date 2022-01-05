Portland is offering free masks to local businesses after passing indoor mask mandate

After passing an indoor mask mandate earlier this week, the city of Portland is offering free masks to local businesses.

The mask mandate in the city went into effect Wednesday, and applies to all public buildings. Businesses that require proof of vaccination are exempted.

To help businesses with the new rule, the city says it will have surgical masks ready to pick up at City Hall Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city will also offer masks next Tuesday, as well as window decals for businesses saying masks are required. Under the new ordinance, businesses must post "masks required" signs by January 10th.

The city will evaluate the new mask mandate every 30 days.