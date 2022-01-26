© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine launches two wastewater testing programs to detect COVID-19 in communities

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST
Ryan Dupont
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Ryan Dupont, Utah State University Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, collects sewage samples from the dorms at Utah State University Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Logan, Utah. About 300 students are quarantined to their rooms this week, but not because anyone got sick or tested positive. Instead, the warning bells came from the sewage. Colleges around the country are monitoring wastewater in hopes of stopping coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand. Utah State became at least the second school to quarantine hundreds of students after sewage tests detected the virus.

The state of Maine has launched two wastewater testing programs to detect Covid-19 in communities.

One is a partnership with the U.S. CDC, in which seven municipalities will test wastewater samples twice a week as part of a nationwide screening project. But the sites are only in the southern half of the state, which Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says was a choice made by the U.S. CDC.

"The site selection was something that they did. But as we saw what that looked like from a geographic and equity perspective, that's why we pursued a parallel track," Shah says.

Maine's own screening program currently involves eight municipalities, including Presque Isle and Calais, but will be expanded up to 16.

Shah says detecting COVID at the community level through wastewater testing is a better way to track the virus at this stage of the pandemic. The rapid spread of the omicron variant has overwhelmed the Maine CDC, which is facing a backlog of 56,000 test results to process.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight