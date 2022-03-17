© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Two more cases of avian influenza detected in Maine backyard flocks

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
Israel Bird Flu
Ariel Schalit
/
AP
Cranes fly at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Bird flu has killed thousands of migratory cranes and threatens other animals in northern Israel amid what authorities say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation's history.

The Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry is warning that two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been identified in backyard flocks — one in York County and the other in Lincoln County. That's in addition to two cases discovered a few weeks ago in Knox County. The Department's Jim Britt says flock owners statewide, both domestic and commercial, should keep birds inside to prevent spread of the disease.

"The virus is out there. And with the appearance in Maine, immediately it was a high-risk concern because the virus is transported by migratory wild birds, and this is migration season," Britt says. "We're in the thick of it right now with birds returning to Maine."

Avian flu can cause death in birds, but the U.S. CDC says the public is at low risk and no cases of this strain have been identified in humans. Poultry and eggs are also safe to eat if handled and cooked properly.

