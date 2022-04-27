© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations continue to inch up, hitting 136 on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg,
Charlie Eichacker
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine's hospitals continued to steadily inch up on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC reported 136 hospitalizations on Wednesday morning. That's up from 132 hospitalizations yesterday, and a jump from 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a week ago.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care and 11 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting no additional deaths of people with COVID today, as well as 526 new infections

Robbie Feinberg
Charlie Eichacker
