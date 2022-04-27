Maine's COVID hospitalizations continue to inch up, hitting 136 on Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine's hospitals continued to steadily inch up on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC reported 136 hospitalizations on Wednesday morning. That's up from 132 hospitalizations yesterday, and a jump from 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a week ago.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care and 11 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting no additional deaths of people with COVID today, as well as 526 new infections