PFAS levels in freshwater fish prompt Maine CDC to issue consumption advisory

Fish in seven bodies of water in Maine have been found to have concentrations of PFAS that are above the recommended level for consumption.

The Maine CDC has issued an advisory to not eat any fish from Fish Brook or its tributaries in Fairfield, as well as the Police Athletic League Ponds.

The agency is also advising to limit annual consumption of fish to just a few meals per year in bodies of water in Unity, Waterville, Limestone, Sanford and Westbrook.

Details on the fish consumption advisory can be found on the CDC website. According to the advisory, fishing, swimming and boating are still considered safe.

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals found in a variety of household products. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with certain cancers, complications during pregnancy and decreased immune response in children.

