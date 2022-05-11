A Lewiston hospital will end maternity care this summer as births drop

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston announced on Wednesday that's it's ending maternity services at the end of July because of declining birth rates.

Health system officials say both St. Mary’s and Lewiston's other hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, had a combined total of 1,044 births in 2021, compared to previous years when each hospital regularly had over 1,000 annual births.

St. Mary's president Steve Jorgensen says it was a difficult decision but the availability of a Level 2 neo-natal intensive care unit at CMMC will be able to serve the community well.

He says St Mary's will help patients transition to CMMC or their provider of choice. The hospital is also pledging to retain and retrain any maternity care staff who wish to remain at St. Mary's.

