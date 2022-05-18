Flu cases in Maine are at the highest level since start of COVID pandemic

Cases of influenza are increasing in Maine. More than 700 were reported to the state last week and the positivity rate is more than 20 percent. On Twitter, Dr. Nirav Shah says both those figures are the highest they've been since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state CDC is also reporting 17 influenza-related hospitalizations.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. Dr. Shah says similar to COVID, antiviral drugs can also help reduce the risk of complications from flu.

