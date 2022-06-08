© 2022 Maine Public
Report: Maine's rate of firearm deaths by suicide is significantly higher than the national average

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT

The rate of suicide deaths involving firearms in Maine is significantly higher than the national average, according to a new report released by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Last year, 154 people in Maine died by firearms. One hundred thirty-two were suicides. That's 86%, compared with the national rate of 54%.

The report was recently sent to the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee under a new state law that requires the CDC to issue an annual firearm injury and death report. The agency says that 12% of firearm deaths in Maine are homicides and 2% are accidental.

