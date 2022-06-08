Report: Maine's rate of firearm deaths by suicide is significantly higher than the national average

The rate of suicide deaths involving firearms in Maine is significantly higher than the national average, according to a new report released by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Last year, 154 people in Maine died by firearms. One hundred thirty-two were suicides. That's 86%, compared with the national rate of 54%.

The report was recently sent to the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee under a new state law that requires the CDC to issue an annual firearm injury and death report. The agency says that 12% of firearm deaths in Maine are homicides and 2% are accidental.