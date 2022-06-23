Maine Medical Center receives $2M gift, extends fundraising goal for capital campaign

Maine Medical Center says it's received a $2 million gift that completes its original fundraising goal of $150 million for a capital campaign to expand and improve the Portland hospital.

Officials say Portland couple Eric and Peggy Cianchette made the gift, and a new cardiac intensive care unit will bear their name.

But Maine Medical Center says it is extending its fundraising goal by an additional $20 million in order to meet the needs of patients who are now sicker and require longer hospital stays. On most days, the hospital says, dozens of patients in its Emergency Department are waiting for a bed.

Hospital officials say the city of Portland has approved its plan to build out a 5th floor of the new Malone Family Tower, which will focus on cardiovascular care, ahead of schedule. That means it will open with 96 inpatient rooms instead of the original 64. The hospital is also adding a new sterile processing department at the top of the tower.

