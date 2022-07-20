New state grant program aims to create rural health care worker pipeline

A new state grant program aims to train health care professionals in rural Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that up to $1.6 million in funds are available. Rural clinics can apply for grants to attract and support clinical supervisors as well as to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs.

The hope is that the program will provide a pipeline of providers in physical, mental, and dental health to rural areas of the state.

Funding for the grants comes from the federal American Rescue Plan.

