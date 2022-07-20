© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

New state grant program aims to create rural health care worker pipeline

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
AP_110818053743.jpg
Jae C. Hong
/
AP Photo
Trevor Reese, 13, gets his Tdap shot from pediatric nurse practitioner Jenny Lu, right, in Tustin, Calif. in 2011.

A new state grant program aims to train health care professionals in rural Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that up to $1.6 million in funds are available. Rural clinics can apply for grants to attract and support clinical supervisors as well as to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs.

The hope is that the program will provide a pipeline of providers in physical, mental, and dental health to rural areas of the state.

Funding for the grants comes from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight