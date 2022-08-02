© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's second case of monkeypox identified in Penobscot County

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 2, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

The Maine CDC has identified the second case of monkeypox in the state in a male from Penobscot County.

Speaking on Maine Calling on Monday, agency director Nirav Shah said monkeypox is currently spreading among men who have sex with other men, and the public health response is two-fold.

"The first is to try to limit cases within that community, and the second is to try to limit it from moving into others," he says.

To do that, Shah says the Maine CDC is focused on providing limited supplies of vaccines to people who have been exposed as well as increasing education efforts. Monkeypox is spread through close, skin on skin contact.

The first case in Maine was identified a little more than a week ago in a male from York County.

