MaineHealth receives $20M federal grant to improve rural health

MaineHealth and its research partners have been awarded a $20 million federal grant from the National Institutes of Health aimed at improving health in rural communities in New England.

MaineHealth has a partnership with the Universities of Southern Maine and Vermont to develop innovative treatments for chronic diseases common in the region, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and substance use disorder.

The five-year federal grant will fund several initiatives, including pilot programs to develop new medical treatments and improved data collection.