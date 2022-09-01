Water at a Cumberland County park tests negative for blue green algae

Tests of water at a Cumberland park suspected to have toxic blue green algae have come back negative.

The testing was prompted by the deaths of two dogs that had to be euthanized after visiting the Twin Brook Recreational Facility. A third dog was sickened but survived.

Town of Cumberland spokesperson Whitney Miller says it's possible recent rain storms changed water conditions at the park. She says a water advisory will remain in effect for a couple weeks and the town will conduct testing in the future.

"We won't be able to test every single body of water. It's just not realistic for the amount of water and amount of land we have here in Cumberland," Miller says. But we will be reminding people of timeframes of when they should be a little more cautious and keep an eye out when they're with their animals for sure."

Blue green algae occurs naturally but can bloom and become toxic during hot weather, posing a health risk to both people and pets.