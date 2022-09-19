© 2022 Maine Public
The Maine Public 60th anniversary golf scramble has been postponed due to rain. A new date will be announced shortly.
Health

Maine sees largest decline of any state in uninsured rate, but trails New England states overall

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that from 2019 to 2021, Maine experienced the largest decline in the uninsured rate in the U.S.

In 2019, 8% of Mainers were uninsured. By 2021, that number dipped to 5.7%. That's a drop of more than two percentage points, and was the largest decline of any state.

According to the Mills administration, the lower number of uninsured Mainers has also translated into an $84 million decrease in uncompensated care for hospitals.

Despite those achievements, an estimated 76,000 Mainers didn't have health insurance last year. And the state's uninsured rate was the highest in New England. Massachusetts had the lowest nationwide, at 2.5%, followed by Vermont, at 3.7%.

