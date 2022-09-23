Central Maine Healthcare announces closure of Topsham urgent care center

Central Maine Healthcare has announced it's closing its urgent care center in Topsham at the end of the month.

In a press release, CMH officials say they're consolidating staff and services into its Lewiston urgent care location. The adjustment, they say, is "necessary to adapt to the continued challenges of the healthcare workforce shortage and rising operating costs."

The healthcare system's Topsham Care Center, which is in the same location as the urgent care clinic, will continue to offer services, which include oncology, cardiology, lab services, and imaging.

