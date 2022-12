The number of flu cases in Maine have more than doubled in the past week.

According to surveillance data from the state CDC, more than 1,600 cases have been reported this season, up from a total of roughly 800 last week.

Hospitalizations also nearly doubled from nine last week to 17 this week. One person has died from the flu.

While overall flu activity in Maine is listed as low, CDC data shows it's increasing in 12 counties.