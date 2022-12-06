© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Top legal officers for Maine announce collaboration to protect abortion access

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends an event at the Blaine House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

The U.S. District Attorney for Maine and state Attorney General Aaron Frey say they're collaborating to ensure access to abortions in Maine.

Darcie N. McElwee, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine

McElwee says U.S. district attorneys have a new role in protecting access in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade.

"And so our hope is that we start to reach out, we may also just from the general public receive issues or complaints or comments on this particular issue," she says.

McElwee says there haven't been any complaints so far in Maine.

She and Frey are urging anyone who faces interference when trying to access abortion care in the state to contact the local FBI office at 207-541-0700.

