Top legal officers for Maine announce collaboration to protect abortion access

The U.S. District Attorney for Maine and state Attorney General Aaron Frey say they're collaborating to ensure access to abortions in Maine.

U.S. Justice Department Darcie N. McElwee, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine

McElwee says U.S. district attorneys have a new role in protecting access in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade.

"And so our hope is that we start to reach out, we may also just from the general public receive issues or complaints or comments on this particular issue," she says.

McElwee says there haven't been any complaints so far in Maine.

She and Frey are urging anyone who faces interference when trying to access abortion care in the state to contact the local FBI office at 207-541-0700.

