Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care

Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions.

Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and helped launch the fully state-run marketplace, CoverME.gov.

If her nomination is approved by the state senate, Garratt-Reed will serve a five-year term.

The new office on Affordable Health Care is the result of a Democratic bill passed by the Maine legislature in 2021. It will be advised by a 13-member council of providers, consumers, payers, and others.

