header.jpg
Health

Gov. Mills nominates director for new Office of Affordable Health Care

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
meg garratt-reed.jpg
Office of Gov. Janet Mills
Meg Garratt-Reed has been nominated as executive director of Maine's new Office of Affordable Health Care.

Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a director for a new state Office of Affordable Health Care.

Meg Garratt-Reed is the governor's top pick to head the office that's charged with analyzing what's driving health care costs and proposing solutions.

Garratt-Reed currently helms Maine's office of the Health Insurance Marketplace and helped launch the fully state-run marketplace, CoverME.gov.

If her nomination is approved by the state senate, Garratt-Reed will serve a five-year term.

The new office on Affordable Health Care is the result of a Democratic bill passed by the Maine legislature in 2021. It will be advised by a 13-member council of providers, consumers, payers, and others.

