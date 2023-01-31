© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Med concludes $179M fundraising campaign to support facilities, research, jobs

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
Maine Medical Center
David Sharp
/
Associated Press
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

Maine Medical Center has concluded a multi-year fundraising campaign to expand and modernize its facilities, invest in research, and develop workforce.

The Portland hospital raised $179 million total. Hospital officials say $115 million will support infrastructure, including construction of 160 private rooms and 19 procedural suites that focus on cardiac care.

Funds will also support research projects and scholarships for medical and nursing students.

MaineHealth's Southern Region President Jeff Sanders says in a written statement that hospitals are still grappling with financial challenges due to the COVID pandemic, but the funds will help address some issues.

