Maine Med concludes $179M fundraising campaign to support facilities, research, jobs

Maine Medical Center has concluded a multi-year fundraising campaign to expand and modernize its facilities, invest in research, and develop workforce.

The Portland hospital raised $179 million total. Hospital officials say $115 million will support infrastructure, including construction of 160 private rooms and 19 procedural suites that focus on cardiac care.

Funds will also support research projects and scholarships for medical and nursing students.

MaineHealth's Southern Region President Jeff Sanders says in a written statement that hospitals are still grappling with financial challenges due to the COVID pandemic, but the funds will help address some issues.

