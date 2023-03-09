© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine joins lawsuit that seeks to lift 'burdensome' restrictions on medication abortion drug

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST
Abortion Pill Pharmacies Explainer
Allen G. Breed
/
AP file
Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multistate lawsuit that challenges what it describes as "burdensome" restrictions on one of the drugs used in medication abortions.

Eighteen states are part of the lawsuit, which alleges that the Food and Drug Administration erred when it included mifepristone in a category of riskier drugs when the agency approved its use more than two decades ago.

As a result, attorneys general say prescribing the drug is unnecessarily complicated and exposes patients and providers to privacy and safety risks, which have been exacerbated by the growing criminalization of abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit says mifepristone has fewer side effects than Tylenol and Viagra. It's asking a federal court to find the FDA's restrictions illegal. It's also seeking an injunction to halt enforcing restrictions while the case is pending.

Mifepristone is also the subject of a lawsuit in Texas from abortion rights opponents, who are challenging the FDA's approval and seeking to remove it from the nationwide market.

Tags
Health abortion
Patty Wight
See stories by Patty Wight