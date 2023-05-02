Bangor hospital receives $16 million to cover pandemic staffing costs

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is receiving $16 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover the cost of hiring temporary staff during the COVID pandemic.

The funding will reimburse the Bangor-based hospital for medical and nursing staff who were hired between September 2021 and May 2022.

FEMA has previously announced pandemic staffing cost reimbursements for Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, which each received roughly $1.5 million.

The agency says it's provided more than $270 million total in grants to Maine for pandemic-related expenses.

