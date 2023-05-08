Scientists say ticks are expanding their range in Maine after mild winter, wet weather

Maine's mild winter and recent rain have invigorated the state's tick population, according to scientists. Ticks have expanded their range to northern and Down East counties, and cases of the diseases they carry have also increased.

Last year, the Maine CDC recorded more than 2,636 cases of Lyme disease and four cases of the rare but sometimes lethal Powassan virus, the highest numbers in a decade.

Dr. Rob Smith of the Maine Health Institute for Research says it's important to be aware of symptoms of Lyme, including a rash that develops at the site of the bite, which is found in 80% of cases.

"It's initially not necessarily a target lesion," he says. "There's a lot of belief that if it's not a bullseye it couldn't be Lyme disease. But in fact, studies have shown that early on the rash of Lyme disease is often a simple red circle or oval patch."

Smith says cases of anaplasmosis and babesiosis are also on the rise, and they're of particular concern for adults over age 65 and for people with compromised immune systems.

"Anaplasma and babesiosis are more likely to lead you into an ICU in a hospital if you're in those high risk categories, actually than as Lyme disease, so they're very significant diseases for us to be aware of," he says.

To prevent tick bites, scientists and public health experts say it's important to wear EPA-approved repellent and stay on trails. Once inside, they recommend putting clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes before washing to kill ticks, and to perform a thorough tick check with eyes and fingers.

