Members of Maine congressional delegation to recommend Nirav Shah to lead US CDC

Members of Maine's Congressional delegation are recommending that Dr. Nirav Shah lead the U.S. CDC.

Shah is currently second in command at the agency after leaving his post as director of the Maine CDC earlier this year. He became a household name during the height of the COVID pandemic as he guided state policy as well as everyday Mainers through regular briefings.

Sen. Angus King told NewsCenter Maine that Shah did a fabulous job in Maine and would be a great leader at the U.S. CDC. He plans to send a letter to the administration of President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Sen. Susan Collins says she's already been in touch with the White House directly to recommend Shah. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree will also make a formal recommendation.

