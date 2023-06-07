Maine avoids harmful air quality from Canadian wildfires — for now

Air quality in Maine is currently very good despite smoke from wildfires in Quebec that are creating harmful conditions elsewhere in the Northeast and as far south as Virginia.

Martha Webster of the state Department of Environmental Protection says a low pressure system is protecting Maine.

"The winds are wrapping around Maine and acting like a shield and directing the smoke to other areas of the Northeast, and Maine is in the good range."

Webster says that will likely last at least through tomorrow, but air quality could change as long as the wildfires burn. She encourages people to check the Maine DEP website for updated forecasts, or to call the air quality hotline at 1-800-223-1196.