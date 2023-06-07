© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine avoids harmful air quality from Canadian wildfires — for now

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
In this GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, top center, drifts southward.

Air quality in Maine is currently very good despite smoke from wildfires in Quebec that are creating harmful conditions elsewhere in the Northeast and as far south as Virginia.

Martha Webster of the state Department of Environmental Protection says a low pressure system is protecting Maine.

"The winds are wrapping around Maine and acting like a shield and directing the smoke to other areas of the Northeast, and Maine is in the good range."

Webster says that will likely last at least through tomorrow, but air quality could change as long as the wildfires burn. She encourages people to check the Maine DEP website for updated forecasts, or to call the air quality hotline at 1-800-223-1196.

