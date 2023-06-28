Mills administration issues its last round of hospital funding to support COVID-19 recovery

The Mills administration is issuing its last round of COVID-19 related funding to Maine hospitals to help them recover from the pandemic. The administration is distributing $25 million to help address challenges such as worker recruitment and retention.

Hospitals also received $25 million last fall, in amounts proportional to their MaineCare revenue prior to the pandemic. The administration says it's issued more than $100 million in supplemental payments to hospitals throughout the pandemic, and combined with federal funding, the total payout has been more than $600 million.