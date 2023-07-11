Maine to end COVID-19 vaccine requirement for healthcare workers

Beginning in 2024, Maine will no longer require healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services said today that it will begin the process to remove the requirement. The proposed change will take affect after public comment, likely by the end of the year.

The change follows the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which ended the requirement last month. Maine is one of four states with some type of COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The change means the Board of Emergency Medical Services may consider ending the vaccine requirement for EMS workers next month.