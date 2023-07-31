Angus King introduces bill to help battle mosquito-borne diseases

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine has introduced a bill with bipartisan cosponsors that would boost funding to battle mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus.

It's called the SMASH 2.0 Act, and it builds on previous legislation to reauthorize $100 million to the U.S. CDC for mosquito abatement.

The bill would also authorize training and education for public health staff and require the CDC to coordinate with other agencies to stockpile products aimed at controlling vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases have increased in recent years. And in 2018, the CDC found that 80% of vector control organizations lack critical capacity.

