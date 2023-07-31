© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Angus King introduces bill to help battle mosquito-borne diseases

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019.
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine has introduced a bill with bipartisan cosponsors that would boost funding to battle mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus.

It's called the SMASH 2.0 Act, and it builds on previous legislation to reauthorize $100 million to the U.S. CDC for mosquito abatement.

The bill would also authorize training and education for public health staff and require the CDC to coordinate with other agencies to stockpile products aimed at controlling vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases have increased in recent years. And in 2018, the CDC found that 80% of vector control organizations lack critical capacity.

Patty Wight
