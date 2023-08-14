Maine Recovery Council has yet to spend any of its opioid settlement money
The Maine Recovery Council has yet to spend any of the settlement money it has received from opioid manufacturers over the past year, even as overdose deaths continue at a near record pace.
The Maine Monitor reports that the council has collected $17 million so far, but has been focused on administrative work since it first began meeting eight months ago.
That work includes making plans to hire a coordinator, developing bylaws and gathering feedback on the best way to spend the money. The council's executive director, Patricia Campbell, says it's a "long, painful process" that can't be avoided.
"We want to make sure when that money is handed out, it's not somebody who has a terrific idea but never been tested," she said. "We want to be able to say the money goes to programs that are evidence based, that are proven to make a difference in the lives of people who have substance use disorder, or an opiate use disorder."
Campbell says part of that process also means setting a budget that follows the settlement distribution timeline. The council is expected to handle about half of the $235 million Maine receives from opioid manufacturers and sellers through 2038.