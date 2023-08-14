© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Maine Recovery Council has yet to spend any of its opioid settlement money

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2007, in Stamford, Conn.
Douglas Healey
/
AP file
The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2007, in Stamford, Conn.

The Maine Recovery Council has yet to spend any of the settlement money it has received from opioid manufacturers over the past year, even as overdose deaths continue at a near record pace.

The Maine Monitor reports that the council has collected $17 million so far, but has been focused on administrative work since it first began meeting eight months ago.

That work includes making plans to hire a coordinator, developing bylaws and gathering feedback on the best way to spend the money. The council's executive director, Patricia Campbell, says it's a "long, painful process" that can't be avoided.

"We want to make sure when that money is handed out, it's not somebody who has a terrific idea but never been tested," she said. "We want to be able to say the money goes to programs that are evidence based, that are proven to make a difference in the lives of people who have substance use disorder, or an opiate use disorder."

Campbell says part of that process also means setting a budget that follows the settlement distribution timeline. The council is expected to handle about half of the $235 million Maine receives from opioid manufacturers and sellers through 2038.

Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

