Health

COVID hospitalizations are ticking up in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT

After taking a slight dip this summer, COVID hospitalizations in Maine are ticking up again, though they remain below levels in early June.

As of Friday, the Maine CDC reported 42 patients in the hospital with COVID. At the beginning of June, hospitalizations were in the upper 40s and 50s.

Nationally, COVID hospitalizations are rising. A new booster that targets the current variants circulating is expected to be available in late September or October.

