Health

Northern Light Health challenges Brewer over loss of tax exemption at some facilities

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Northern Light Health's main office in Brewer.
Courtesy of Northern Light Health
/
via Bangor Daily News




Northern Light Health's main office in Brewer.

Northern Light Health is challenging the city of Brewer in a disagreement over its tax exempt status.

Northern Light officials say Brewer's tax assessor has decided that portions of their facility at Whiting Hill are no longer tax-exempt because the spaces are occupied by employees for third party vendors, including private practice oncologists and lab personnel.

But Northern Light says the workers provide services exclusively for the nonprofit health care system and its patients.

Northern Light says it would have to pay nearly half a million dollars in taxes and filed a complaint Friday in Superior Court seeking a declaratory judgment. The city of Brewer was not immediately available for comment.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
