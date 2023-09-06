© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Canada wildfire smoke enters Maine again, bringing risk for some populations

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Noah Berger
/
Associated Press
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has again moved into Maine on Wednesday, causing pollution that's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, older adults, children, and teens are considered sensitive groups, as well as people with heart or lung disease. They're advised to reduce heavy or prolonged exertion outside.

For the rest of the state, the DEP says particle pollution is considered moderate but is at the top of that range in western and eastern interior sections.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
