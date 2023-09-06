Canada wildfire smoke enters Maine again, bringing risk for some populations

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has again moved into Maine on Wednesday, causing pollution that's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, older adults, children, and teens are considered sensitive groups, as well as people with heart or lung disease. They're advised to reduce heavy or prolonged exertion outside.

For the rest of the state, the DEP says particle pollution is considered moderate but is at the top of that range in western and eastern interior sections.

