Maine's drinking water program detects uptick in E. coli contamination this year

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
FILE - This colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning among students at the University of Arkansas in late August 2023, with dozens reporting symptoms and several needing treatment in the hospital.
Janice Haney Carr/AP
/
CDC
FILE - This colorized 2006 scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows E. coli bacteria of the O157:H7 strain that produces a powerful toxin which can cause illness.

The Maine CDC's Drinking Water Program is seeing a spike in E. coli contamination in public water systems.

So far this year, it's recorded more than 40 instances across the state, in schools, housing, hotels, campgrounds, and other businesses and communities. Drinking Water Program manager Amy Lachance says that's roughly four times the number recorded in all of 2022.

"It's concerning in that it is quite a bit more than we have seen in previous years, but we still have the protocol in place that is designed to protect public health," says Lachance.

She says protocols include boil water orders. Systems must also assess and address the source of the contamination.

E. coli is found in human and animal feces. Lachance says it's unclear what's causing the increase in contamination this year, but heavy rainfall that washes surficial contaminants into wells could could be one reason, combined with hot temperatures that fuel bacterial growth.

