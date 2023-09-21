Pesticides, other contaminants found in many samples of Maine medical marijuana

Two studies have found contaminants in a high percentage of medical cannabis samples in Maine.

Vern Malloch of the state's Office of Cannabis Policy says 127 samples were tested recently, and 45% failed for yeast, mold, and pesticides.

"It's alarming because, A, that it's so high," says Malloch. "And B, I think it's alarming because folks don't know. And I think folks assume that what they're buying from a regulated market is tested and is free of contamination like this, and it's simply not the case."

Another study by Nova Analytic Labs found 20% of 1,400 samples failed for pesticides. Lab officials say the actual rate is likely higher because the testing was voluntary.

Unlike the state's adult-use market, there is no mandated testing for medical cannabis. Officials with Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy say the Legislature should give them the authority to require testing and tracking.

